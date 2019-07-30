SEATTLE — Having a "side hustle" can bring in a nice flow of money in addition to your full-time job, perfect for building up a vacation fund, paying bills, or just to have some extra spending money on hand. 

Business and Executive Coach Jen Hope is spotlighting some ideas you can take advantage of for a nice paycheck on the side. 

  • Dog Walking and Pet Sitting 
  • Growth Hacking / Social Media Marketing 
  • Fitness Instructor / Personal Trainer 
  • Freelance Content Creator - Video/Writing 
  • Tutoring/Childcare 
  • Rideshare Driver 
  • AirBnb Host 
  • Blogging 
  • Multi-level Marketing 
  • Sports coach for grade school or high school kids 

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.