SEATTLE — Sometimes we all just fake it 'til we make it when it comes to fashion, but Darcy Camden from Styled Seattle is here to answer some questions we've all wondered about in the back of our heads when we put on a pair of white pants or get frustrated when our makeup look just doesn't stand up against the summer heat.

Q: I’m going to a wedding and I’m wearing a sleeveless dress. What should I take as a coverup to wear if it gets a little windy or chilly?

A: Eileen Fisher is my go-to spot for elegant, dressy shawls, cardigans and wraps. The Fine Silk Serape comes in two neutral colors and will go with almost any dress.

Q: I’m plus size, can I wear a jumpsuit?

A: YES!! I don’t think there are any size or age restrictions on style. I always recommend to anyone trying jumpsuits for the first time to look for one with a wide leg (jumpsuits that taper at the leg are extra hard to fit—on anyone!) in stretchy, crepey fabric. Solid colors and vertical stripes are pretty universally flattering. Torrid specializes in sizes 10-30 and has several great jumpsuits. (Torrid.com)

Q: What is the best undergarment to wear under white summer pants?

A: I’m obsessed with Knix undergarments, and under white summer pants or dresses, I recommend the Thigh Saver Short in beige, $36. I also love their Don’t Sweat It Tshirt under blouses or dresses in the summer to prevent sweat stains. Shop Knix at their pop-up at University Village through August or online at knix.com.

Q: How can I keep my make-up from sweating off on hot days (and what is your favorite face SPF lotion that isn’t greasy or thick)?

A: Supergoop Defense Refresh Setting Mist in SPF 50 ($28) is a total game changer, it will set your make-up and allow you to reapply SPF throughout the day, plus it smells amazing. My favorite facial sunscreen for everyday wear is by La Roche-Posey ($30, ulta.com), it’s light, non-greasy, absorbs quickly and has a matte finish. I usually wait about 5 minutes before I apply make-up over it.

Q: What’s the right way to cut jeans into shorts?

A: Longer, Bermuda style jean shorts are super on trend. Start by measuring about 9-10” down on the leg, and use a ruler to draw a straight line at a 1” upwards diagonal across the leg. Roll the hem or use a piece of sandpaper to fray the edges. For step by step instructions, use this tutorial by InStyle Magazine.

