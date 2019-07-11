SEATTLE — Experts tell us that it's not a case of IF a big earthquake hits, it's WHEN it will happen. When it happens, the area will almost certainly face a tsunami. Are we prepared?

We talk with KING 5 reporter Glenn Farley about how the state is preparing for a large-scale disaster, as what we need to be doing personally to prepare.

The state is working on vertical evacuation towers along the coast. America's first tower is in Westport, along the coast. The community designed and built an elementary school gym that can withstand an earthquake and tsunami. Ocosta Elementary School will be able to protect about 1,000 students and others.

A second tower is being planned in Grays Harbor area.

There's much we can do to prepare, including making a plan with family and have a 2-week ready kit.

