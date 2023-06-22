How to minimize with under-eye circles

Makeup artist and hair stylist Kelby Bowden talks about what causes dark under eye circles and bags, and how to minimize them.

SEATTLE — Getting a full night's sleep seems like a reasonable fix for dark under-eye circles, but it won't work for everyone.

Regardless of how well-rested you are, dark circles can be caused by a number of things: genetics, allergies, hyperpigmentation, anemia, thinning skin, diet, smoking, and alcohol.

Makeup artist Kelby Blosser shares her favorite skincare and makeup products for minimizing dark circles and puffiness:

1. Jade Roller

Store in the refrigerator or freeze, and use in the morning for puffy eyes. "Also, if you put on a product before you use the roller, it will help work the product in. That's not just for under your eyes, that's for everywhere. If you have something you really want to work into your skin, use a roller."

"What you want to do is put the skinnier end closest to your nose ad the wider end out under your eye so you can treat as much space as possible. Let those sit 10-15 minutes while you're doing your hair or brushing your teeth."

"This is something you can put on in the morning that will help combat the puffiness. You don't have to wait as long after you apply it to put your makeup on -- 1 to 2 minutes, just long enough for it to absorb."

This is a water-based serum with caffeine that reduces the look of puffiness and dark eye circles in the eye contour.

A cooling balm that blurs imperfections and visibly reduces dark circles.

"Use this every night after you've cleansed your face and before you apply moisturizer. Tap it in from the inner corner of your eye to the outside corner where the crow's feet start."

MAKEUP FIXES:

When applying makeup, Blosser recommends using as little product as possible. "Over time it will settle into all of the fine lines and creases, so you want to keep it as thin as possible with as much coverage as possible.

This concealer has a full-coverage matte finish that instantly brightens your skin's appearance.

Moisturizes and smoothes the look of fine lines, helps support the delicate skin barrier, and reduces the appearance of dark circles.

It works by neutralizing the darkness (blue) that shows through the thin skin under the eye area.

Blosser explains that makeup to neutralize dark circles will be more peach-colored. On a color wheel, peach or orange is directly opposite of blue or purple.

"With an under-eye concealer, you want to be targeted in where you put it. Makeup for dark circles goes exactly where the purple/blue color is."

Load up your brush and work it into the specific blue area. Using a brush will give you more control and will help you pack it in. Then use your finger to finish to take away the "cakey" look. Then set with a powder using a big fluffy brush.