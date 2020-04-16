SEATTLE — There is a lot of uncertainty about the future right now, which can provoke anxiety for many and worsen it for others. We checked in with Navos Behavioral Health Licensed Mental Health Counselor Dr. David Johnson's top three tips to help stop anxiety in its tracks.

Tips for managing stress & anxiety

Assess your anxiety on a scale of 1-10. Is that level appropriate to your situation? Focus on 4-7-8 breathing Peace of mind is living in the present

If you or someone else is feeling overwhelmed, you can reach out to King County 24-hour Crisis Line at 1-866-4CRISIS

Segment Producer Margaret Larson. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.