SEATTLE — Mosaic art is made from the assembling of small pieces of glass. It's a time-consuming process and requires a huge amount of patience. Sammamish mosaic artist Cheryl Smith has that patience thing down, often working on giant commissions that take months to complete. She says that with the patience, technique, materials, and inspiration, we can do it too. She joins us today to show us how, and if you are interested, you can take a class from Cheryl yourself.

Her piece installed at the Issaquah Salmon Hatchery is 76 Sq. Ft. and made from recycled glass. To create it, Cheryl got Issaquah community groups involved to create the 87 salmon in the piece.

Her piece, The 4 Seasons of Life is a 4′ x 10′ wood-framed recycled glass mosaic and is installed at the Issaquah Highlands YWCA. You can find a list of her installations at cherylsmithmosaics.com.

Sammamish Mosaic artist Cheryl Smith's piece at the Issaquah Highlands YWCA

Cheryl Smith

