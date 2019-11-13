SEATTLE — The holidays are often filled with family, feasts, and a LOT of dessert. If you're searching for a solution to getting your sweets-fix while sticking to your healthy diet, Lauren Chambers has a recipe for you.

The nutrition coach demonstrated how to make her spin on the classic Buckeye, 'Salted Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls', and gave us some tips on mixing healthier ingredients into your diet without abandoning your sweet tooth.

