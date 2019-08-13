The recent gun violence in Ohio and Texas is raising anxiety levels among everyone -- whether you have personally experienced trauma or not. It can especially be concerning for parents who are preparing to send their kids off for the new school year. Licensed Mental Health Counselor Luis Merced of La Perla Counseling joins New Day Northwest to discuss coping with triggering events and how to make your kids feel more comfortable returning to school.

