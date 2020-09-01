SEATTLE — People are going cuckoo for Kokedama, a Japanese moss ball that can be displayed on a simple dish or suspended in the air. Instructor Siobhan Hutchison showcases how to make your own Kokedama with ferns, flowering plants, bamboo, or succulents.

EVENT INFO: Make your own Kokedama with Siobhan Hutchison on Tues. Feb. 25th, from 7:00 - 8:30 PM at The Works Seattle (151 12th Ave. Seattle WA, 98122)

