Here’s how to keep your Dahlia’s blooming all summer long

Master Gardener Ciscoe Morris has the cure for that powdery mildew that plagues the blooms.

SEATTLE — Dahlias are normally the king of the perennial garden when it comes to producing non-stop spectacular blooms. Their gorgeous blossoms not only add beauty to any area of the garden, but if you get in half the trouble I do (How did I fail to notice those sheets drying on the clothesline when I turned on that sprinkler?) you'll appreciate having the long lasting cut flowers for use in Bouquets.

The key to keeping your Dahlia pumping out flowers is to make sure it gets plenty of sunshine, adequate moisture and fertilizer, and to deadhead regularly. Prune away or move plants that are crowding and shading your Dahlia in the mixed border. Mulch well and water regularly. Powdery mildew is a sign that your Dahlia is stressed and usually is caused by lack of adequate watering. Spraying with neem oil and watering more frequently should cure the powdery mildew problem.

When it comes to fertilizer, Dahlias love a combination of alfalfa meal and an organic flower food. Work in about 2 cups of the meal mixed with the recommended amount of organic fertilizer around your Dahlia every 6 weeks (wear a bandana or hold your breath when applying alfalfa meal because you don't want to breathe the dust). Finally, to keep your Dahlia blooming, remove spent blossoms before they go to seed. In case you get behind on deadheading, pointed buds have already flowered and should be removed, while round buds are yet to bloom.

If you feed and deadhead regularly your Dahlia will keep producing flowers all season long, and there will be plenty of blooms available, just in case you need them to preserve marital bliss.