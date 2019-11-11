SEATTLE — As consumers we've learned to take precautions, protecting ourselves from telephone scams like robocalls, but con artists keep finding new ways to take advantage of us.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and AARP's Doug Shadel joined us to talk about "Spoofing," the latest way criminals are reaching us. Scammers are using technology to show local numbers on caller IDs, getting around the "private" and 'unknown" we've all been trained to watch out for, which makes it more likely you'll pick up the phone.

A new state survey by AARP of Washington consumers shows that most of us are unaware of the latest "spoofing" techniques scammers are using to mask their true identities. The survey found:

Robocalls coming into Washington State have more than doubled in recent years to 560-million calls a year.

Half of these calls may be attempts to defraud consumers.

Many WA state adults are unaware of the latest scammer tactics, putting them at risk

60% of Washington adults say they are more likely to answer the phone if their caller ID shows a local number.

48% of respondents would likely answer if shown an area code where friends and/or family live

41% say they are more likely to pick up if the prefix on the caller ID matches their own.

