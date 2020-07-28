We found a super easy way to help neighbors in need

SEATTLE — The COVID-19 Pandemic has forced many non-profits to shut their doors to volunteers. But, there's a new online platform that's making it easy to donate to shelters in need. Anthony Valencia explains how ShelterShare works.

About ShelterShare: "ShelterShare allows you to donate specific items to selected homeless and domestic violence shelters from the comfort and safety of your home. We then deliver those items directly to your chosen shelter at no cost to you. The purpose of ShelterShare is to connect generous members of the community with local shelters in need with the click of a button. Harvest Technology, Inc. dba ShelterShare is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization." shelter-share.org