SEATTLE — Fresh air and a park bench is all you need for a total body workout. With gyms closed and social distancing needed, we're all looking for a way to stay fit and get those endorphins.

Ian Weinberg, owner of Ian's Fitness in Seattle put together a total body workout using a park bench, but as an alternative, you can use a chair at home. This workout can be modified so the whole family can do it.

Exercises:

Mountain climbers

Tricep Dips

Pushups

Side step ups

Bench blast

Elevated lunges

Try Ian Fitness' Remote Fitness Coaching

Join Ian Fitness' Facebook Group online for a,"Safe, supportive space for our fitness community to share milestones, ask fitness and nutrition questions, and join in our remote fitness coaching. 💪

Join us for LIVE follow along workouts Monday-Friday at 8:30 am, 10:30 a, and 5:30 pm and Saturday/Sunday at 930 am. The workouts will stay here in the group or you can catch them on our YouTube Channel too whenever it's convenient."

