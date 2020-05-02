SEATTLE — Putting up fences and constantly replacing your plants aren't the only way to have a deer-resistant garden. Landscape Designer, Karen Chapman of Le Jardinet says it's all about what you plant and where you place them.

Chapman's book, Deer-Resistant Design helps homeowners go fence-free to enjoy a beautiful yard. In this interview, Chapman talks to us about deer-resistant design strategy, key design principles, and suggestions for plants that will work in the Pacific Northwest.

EVENT INFO: Designing A Fence-Free Deer-Resistant Garden at the Northwest Home & Garden Show on Sat. Feb. 29th at 1:00 PM. The event will be followed by a book signing. You can also catch Karen Chapman with Ciscoe Morris in Garden Jeopardy at 4:30 PM on Sat. Feb. 29th.

ABOUT THE BOOK: "This book has been written to encourage and inspire homeowners with stories and photographs of mature landscapes that have withstood the test of time and taste-testing of deer. It showcases 13 gardens across the United States that successfully co-exist with wildlife without resorting to fences or pouring concrete in despair." lejardinetdesigns.com

