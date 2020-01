SEATTLE — Awards season is the biggest time of year for Hollywood and movie lovers. We've already seen the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, SAG Awards, and the Oscars are just around the corner on Feb. 9th, 2020. Stylist Darcy Camden from Styled Seattle visits New Day with the secrets of the stars for how they look so polished on the red carpet.

Segment Producer Heidi Eng. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.