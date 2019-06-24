SEATTLE — It is often assumed that emotions don't belong in the workplace - after all, you're there because you have a job to do. However, we are human, and feelings can often pop up at work when interacting with coworkers or under stress from deadlines.

No Hard Feelings: The Secret Power of Embracing Emotions at Work is here to help you navigate emotions at work to boost productivity and interact with coworkers peacefully. Written by Liz Fosslien and Garfield High School graduate Mollie West Duffy, No Hard Feelings is full of illustrations and humor that will become your guidebook to your office.