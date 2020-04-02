SEATTLE — When you think about living green, most people would list recycling and composting as things they do to be environmentally friendly. But there are other things you can do to lessen your carbon impact.

Dr. Robert Bindschadler, a retired NASA researcher with 18 Antarctica field expeditions under his belt, has been working on the grassroots program Taming Bigfoot that helps people create a personalized carbon reduction plan.

ABOUT TAMING BIGFOOT: "Knowing how much greenhouse gas results from each of your everyday actions is the first step to reducing your contribution to climate change and working more effectively toward a sustainable future. This web site, and the linked mobile app (search “Taming Bigfoot” on your device’s app store), provide an easy interface with a carbon-footprint calculator designed to convert a number of common things you do to the amount of greenhouse gas they cause." taming-bigfoot.org

