New book pays homage to Betty White

An unparalleled American icon, Betty White started in show business in 1939 in radio and was a pioneer in the early days of TV. Over eight decades, she's appeared on countless sitcoms, game shows, and talk shows, including the iconic comedy hits "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls.' Her accolades over the years include two Emmy nominations, a Grammy, and induction into the Television Academy Hall of Fame, while she had her best decade yet as a nonagenarian: becoming the oldest person to host SNL, starring in a Super Bowl ad, and winning praise with her popular supporting role in "Hot in Cleveland." Through it all, her "don't take yourself too seriously" attitude appeals to legions of fans, spanning all generations.