SEATTLE — After a tragic accident that left burns over nearly 25 percent of his body, doctors warned a Portland, Oregon man he might never walk again.

Colin O'Brady has since exceeded all expectations and broken four world records, including the first solo crossing of the Antarctica. He details this crossing as well as his most recent record-breaking trip and future endeavors in his New York Times best seller: The Impossible First: From Fire to Ice--Crossing Antarctica Alone.

In this interview, O'Brady talks about the accident that started it all and the drive that pushes him to accomplish extraordinary things.

EVENT INFO: Author Event With Colin O'Brady Fri, Jan. 31st at 7 PM at Elliott Bay Book Company, 1521 Tenth Ave. Seattle 98122.

ABOUT THE BOOK: Prior to December 2018, no individual had ever crossed the landmass of Antarctica alone, without support and completely human powered. Yet, explorer and endurance athlete Colin O'Brady was determined to do just that, even if, ten years earlier, there was doubt that he'd ever walk again normally. He set three mountaineering world records before turning to this historic Antarctic challenge, a story he tells in his book, The Impossible First: From Fire to Ice--Crossing Antarctica Alone (Scribner).

