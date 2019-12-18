Technology has evolved rapidly over the past ten years, and with it - a shift in the how we trust, our reliance on technology, and it's overall impact on society.

Hanson Hosein, the co-director of the Communications Leadership Master's program at University of Washington and president of HRH Media Group LLC, sits down to walk through the major observations he's made about technology's evolution and impact over the past decade.

He will also be hosting a Town Hall event to further discuss the topic.

EVENT INFO

Town Hall Seattle, UW Center for an Informed Public, and UW Communication Leadership Program present - Who Can We Trust? Technology’s Impact on Democracy, Jan 23, 2020, 7:30 P.M., The Great Hall, 1119 Eighth Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

