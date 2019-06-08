SEATTLE — Positive Discipline is a parenting philosophy based on the idea that all humans, including children, have a fundamental need for belonging and connection. Rather than using punitive discipline like time-outs and grounding, it advocates mutual respect and holds space for parents to be both kind and firm at the same time. It advocates "Parenting with the end in mind," so that parents can model the skills like respect, concern for others, and problem-solving, that they want their children to learn.

Christy Keating from parenting blog Savvy Parents Safe Kids joins us to discuss Positive Discipline and explores common questions like:

What is positive discipline?

What's wrong with traditional forms of punishment?

What do you do when your child misbehaves?

What are some tools that parents can use right away?

Is positive discipline just for little kids?

Learn more about Positive Discipline

Christy is teaching a class starting October 16th at the Redmond Community Center. You can register for the six-week class on her website theheartfulparent.com

