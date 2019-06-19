SEATTLE — It's no surprise that kids often face the challenges that accompany peer pressure at school and when participating in extracurricular activities, but an angle that often goes under the radar is peer pressure that also involves parents.

When parents are afraid their children are being left out or left behind, they may make parenting choices that come from a place of fear and anxiety, even when they just want the best for their child. This can cause the relationship between teens and their parents to suffer, and even place stress on the mental health of those involved.

Teen counselor Sheri Gazitt of Teen Wise is sharing ways to avoid parent peer pressure and keep anxiety at bay.

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.