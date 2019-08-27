SEATTLE — When a car accident at age 22 left Suzan Nguyen with her arm amputated above the elbow, she readily admits she was overcome with bitterness and made some bad choices that hurt her family. One day, she hit the tipping point and made the decision to start believing in happiness. It was then her mantra "Better, Not Bitter" was born.

In this interview, Suzan talks about her path to a better life and her memoir, One Armed But Not Unarmed.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.