How old is too old to trick or treat? - Hot Topics

Welcome back to another round of Hot Topics! Joining Amity this time is KING 5 meteorologist Rich Marriott, KING 5's Director of Market Development Alysse Bryson, and New Day producer Suzie Wiley!
This week's Hot Topics:
- Limits on toilet paper — It’s a supply chain issue, but with Costco limiting it is it creating a frenzy all over again?
- Plastic bag ban — what will we do now? Can we ask people in other states to hoard them for us?
- How old is too old to trick or treat? — What kind of effort do you have to make?
- School pictures — A little boy was told by his mom to wear his mask all day so he didn’t even take it off for picture day. We talk school pictures.
- Facebook/Instagram is pausing the proposed Instagram for kids — Was it a good idea in the first place?
- Mercury is in retrograde — Is that a big SO WHAT? It’s the last one for 2021 and it’s coming for you. Suzie is giving this Mercury thing a VERY big eye roll!
