x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

New Day Northwest

Best Thanksgiving sides, the Cheetos cookbook, and Black Friday - Today's Hot Topics

Today's panel kicks down with the really important stuff. Featuring: Jordan Wilkerson, Kermet Apio, Jim Dever, and Kelly Hanson

SEATTLE — Today's Hot Topics 

Today's Panelists 

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day. 