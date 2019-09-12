SEATTLE — Join MOVIN 92.5's Mason and Brooke Fox and WARM 106.9's Shellie Hart in a hot round of Hot Topics:
- The Peleton commercial that’s causing so much controversy the stock tanked
- Spotify Wrapped - What does yours say?
- Celebrity NDA’s with their fans. Pete Davidson is the latest with the $1M NDA that works even AFTER you leave the show. Aren’t my opinions my own?!
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.