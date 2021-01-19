Are we even ready to be a "New You" in the New Year?! Hot Topics!

SEATTLE —
- "New Year, New You?" Do we like this phrase? Or do we hate it?
- Is 2021 going to make any difference in our travel plans as far as COVID is concerned?
- What are some 2020 things that were working for you that you'll carry over to 2021? Have you started anything new that you love?
- What Trend do you hope to see more of?
- Amity Addrisi, Host of New Day Northwest
- Ashley Ryan, Host of Whatcha Drinkin'? Podcast
- Amanda Westbrook, Host of TV Tacoma's Cityline
- Jay Martin Jr., Host of The Drive Project Podcast
