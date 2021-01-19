x
Are we even ready to be a "New You" in the New Year?! Hot Topics!

Do we hate that phrase already?! Can we end cancel culture? Deep thoughts from our panelists in today's Hot Topics.
Can we just kick 2020 out the door already? Amity, Jay, Amanda, and Ashley on today's Hot Topics.

Today's Hot Topics: 

  • "New Year, New You?" Do we like this phrase?  Or do we hate it?
  • Is 2021 going to make any difference in our travel plans as far as COVID is concerned?  
  • What are some 2020 things that were working for you that you'll carry over to 2021?  Have you started anything new that you love?
  • What Trend do you hope to see more of?  

Today's Panelists:

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day