FreeBritney, and subscription overload - Hot Topics

SEATTLE — Join Host Amity Addrisi, Producer Derek Haas, The Barbershop's Terry Hollimon, and Brooke Fox from 92.5's Brooke and Jeffery in the Morning for a round of Hot Topics.
Today's Hot Topics
- #FreeBritney – Framing Britney Spears, a documentary by the New York Times. Have you seen it, do you plan to? Did the media mishandle Britney’s situation? Now streaming on Hulu.
- Subscription overload – Streaming services, meal kits, clothing boxes, when is it enough?
Segment Producer Derek Haas. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.