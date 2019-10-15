SEATTLE — Should you be polite to your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant? Why do these scotch whiskey capsules look like Tide Pods?
Local stand-up comedians Geoff Young and Brad Upton join us to give their take on these questions and other stories on a fresh round of today's Hot Topics:
- This 'capsule' Scotch whiskey doesn't require a glass
- Say thank you and please: Should you be polite with Alexa and the Google Assistant?
- Why the average American hasn’t made a new friend in 5 years
EVENT INFO
Geoff Young is the founder of Comic Aid, a fundraiser to help entertainers get back on their feet after a medical emergency. These funds will serve to help pay bills and day-to-day living expenses while they recover.
The inaugural Comic Aid: Benefit to Support Rod Long, An evening of stand-up to offer a hand up. Sat, Oct 19 at Aurora Borealis, 16708 Aurora Ave, Shoreline, WA 98133. 6:30 pm Cocktail reception and silent auction, 8:00 pm showtime. GET TICKETS
Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.