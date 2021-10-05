Seattle unfrozen? One study says we’re the most neighborly city - Hot Topics

It's time for some hot topics! KING 5 traffic anchor Shanté Sumpter, executive producer Joseph Suttner, and producer Suzie Wiley join Amity to dig into the latest.
This Week's Hot Topics:
- Seattle Unfrozen? Report says we're the most neighborly city?!
- Facebook and Instagram crashed for several hours leaving some happy for a break and others missing it.
- Seattle might get a second Costco. Our panel has some feelings.
- Kate Spade has new transit-themed accessories. What do we think?
- Oprah says she has an intimate circle of just three close friends. How do we feel about that?
- "Beam me up, Scotty." William Shatner is blasting off to space!
- Finally! Adele is dropping a new single soon and fans are flipping out!
