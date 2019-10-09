SEATTLE — We are talking about today's Hot Topics with Kristine Ota and Cailey Nickerson, the comedy-sketch duo known as "Bathwater." They will be performing at Seattle Sketchfest on 9/12.

About Bathwater

Formerly working under the name "Cevin Kostner", Kristine and Cailey have been performing together for over 4 years. "Born from the brains of best friends, Bathwater brings heart to the absurd and joy to the unknown with larger than life characters, unlikely friendships, and down-to-Earth life lessons."

About Sketchfest

SketchFest Seattle is the world’s original sketch comedy festival, and brings best sketch comedians from around the U.S. and Canada and pair them with local favorites.

EVENT INFO: Seattle Sketchfest, Sep.12-14 (remaining dates) Unexpected Productions at the Market Theater – 1428 Post Alley, Seattle. Tickets: $15 at www.sketchfest.org

Bathwater performs on Sept. 12 at 8:30 PM.

