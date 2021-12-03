Are America's best bagels on the West Coast?! - Hot Topics

SEATTLE — Hosting duo Carla Marie and Anthony join New Day Producer Suzie Wiley and Amity to share their opinions on a variety of silly topics in the news. SPOILER ALERT: Things get heated!
Today's Topics:
- We celebrated National Cereal Day on March 7. What was your relationship with cereal as a kid? Did your parents ever ban it? Or worse... could you only eat the healthy ones?
- A recent New York Times article says the best bagels are in California. What other foods are JUST the BEST when they come from a certain area?
- Bodyguards for hire?! A new bodyguard app is showing us they're not just for celebrities. Now anyone can order up protection - “We make it as accessible and affordable as ordering dinner online,” CEO Doron Kempel told Inside Edition. It runs at about $30 for 30 minutes. What are your thoughts? Why would you need a bodyguard?
- Zac Efron's Netflix show "Down to Earth" has been renewed for Season 2. We heard on the grapevine that Anthony ISN'T excited. Who doesn’t love Zac Efron?!
- A recent article by Best Life revealed moms should stop telling their daughters they're beautiful, and instead compliment their inner qualities. Should you tell your daughter she’s pretty?
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.