Are we ready to say goodbye to remote working? - Hot Topics

SEATTLE — KING 5 meteorologist Rich Marriott, traffic anchor Shanté Sumpter, and New Day NW producer Rebecca Perry join Amity for a round of New Day Hot Topics: Back to Work edition!
Today's Hot Topics:
- As more people return to working in person, traffic is inching back to pre-pandemic levels.
- We got so comfortable working at home (hello stretchy pants). Now we have to wiggle our way back into our professional clothes, and with a few more pandemic pounds on us.
- Working from home had its advantages — more flexibility, snacks at your fingertips, no commute time. Hear what the panel will miss most about working remotely.
- Shanté talks about starting a new job and moving to a new city in the middle of a pandemic.
