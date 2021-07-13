How to have a 'Hot Girl Summer'

Our friend Darcy Camden shares her must-haves for a Hot Girl Summer! 😎🔥 #newdaynw

We have Megan Thee Stallion to thank for inspiring us to have a Hot Girl Summer, but where should we start?! Darcy Camden is here to help!

She joins New Day NW to share her tips on how to have a great one.

What is "Hot Girl Summer?"

It started as a song by Megan Thee Stallion, and she defines it as, “Being yourself, having a good time, hyping your friends and generally not really worrying about negativity.” It’s about feeling good, being confident, and having a great time with the people you care about!

Ingredients for a Hot Girl Summer:

Confidence: The meme version of Hot Girl Summer usually involves some sort of alcohol, but not everyone wants or needs booze. Confidence is an organic, all-natural, sugar-free, zero-calorie beverage containing vitamins and adaptogens intended to boost your mood and confidence.

Bali Body Self Tanning Water: Darcy has been on a hunt her whole life to find a self-tanner that doesn’t stink, and this is it! She truly hates the smell of most self-tanners and this one has no odor to her. It goes on smoothly with a special mitten. It’s water-based with no dyes and natural ingredients. ($28.95)

Coco & Eve hair mask: Hair can take a real beating in the summer. With scrunching it up into a bun to get it out of the way on hot days, it can become a real nest of dry shampoo, sunscreen, chlorine, and who-knows-what. Darcy can’t say enough great things about the Like A Virgin Hair mask by CoCo & Eve. It smells amazing and makes hair feel so soft, smooth, and healthy without any build-up. She's given it to several friends (who all have different hair lengths and textures), and they all agree. ($39.90)

InkBox tattoos: Darcy discovered these cool, real-looking temporary tattoos last year, and she can’t stop ordering them. Maybe she's having a mid-life crisis, but she thinks they’re awesome. They cost $10-$30 depending on the size and last for two weeks.

Epic Whitening Toothpaste: The last flight Darcy took before the pandemic, she sat next to a woman with the whitest teeth she’d ever seen, and she couldn’t help but compliment her. She told Darcy about this all-natural activated charcoal and coconut oil toothpaste by a brand called Hello. It makes your mouth grey for a minute, but it does work really well, and it’s so great for sensitive teeth. ($4.89)

Thermacell Mosquito repeller: It’s really hard to feel cute and have fun when you’re getting eaten alive by mosquitos. This cute little device releases repellent into the air creating a 15 ft Mosquito Protection Zone. It’s portable, so you can take it anywhere. It’s about the size of a soda can and comes in a bunch of different colors. ($19.97)