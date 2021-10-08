Catching up with KING 5 alums Margaret Larson and Dennis Bounds

Dennis Bounds was a news anchor at KING 5 from 1991 to 2016. During the early 2000s, he shared the 11 a.m. news desk with former New Day NW host Margaret Larson. Prior to hosting Western Washington's only talk show for 10 years, Larson enjoyed years of nonprofit work as well as tenures at both "Dateline" and "NBC News."
Dennis and Margaret joined New Day NW via Zoom from retirement for a little reunion chat about their favorite memories during their legendary runs at KING 5.
