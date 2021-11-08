This apple cider vinegar remedy is perfect for cold and flu season

"Fire Cider!: 101 Zesty Recipes for Health-Boosting Remedies Made with Apple Cider Vinegar" is a new cookbook of cider recipes to stay warm and healthy. #newdaynw

Ever heard of fire cider? It's the perfect recipe for anyone who needs a fiery kick in the immune system. It's versatile and can be used as a food, taken in shot glasses, and used on salads.

Herbalist and author Rosemary Gladstar has been making it for over 20 years. She joined New Day NW to demonstrate how to make a delicious fire cider, which is also included in her new cookbook, "Fire Cider!: 101 Zesty Recipes for Health-Boosting Remedies Made with Apple Cider Vinegar."

Fire Cider:

Note: If you're using non-organic vegetables, it is recommended to peel the skin due to pesticides.

INGREDIENTS

About 1/4 cup to 1/2 cup horseradish: Grate or chop finely. This root is the oldest and considered by many as the best remedy for congestion and sinus infections.

1/4 cup ginger: Ginger is decongesting; it's great for stomach flu and chest congestion. It's also a herb that warms and energizes the system.

1/2 cup onion: This vegetable is medicinal and has an effect on clearing mucus and boosting the immune system. It's not as strong as garlic which is the most well-known and medicinal member of the allium family.

1/4 cup garlic: Garlic is great for keeping us healthy and for clearing colds and congestions when we're sick.

Cayanne powder or pepper: Cayenne pepper powder was added in this segment (recommended no more than 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne powder) but almost any kind of pepper is a great addition, especially red pepper. Can be dried flaked pepper, hot or, mild chillis. Pepper is certainly desirable in fire cider. Sliced is recommended.

(Optional) Lemon: Adds a tart flavor.

Raw unfiltered apple cider vinegar with mother: Vinegar is a tonic that is helpful for gastrointestinal problems. Mother and raw unfiltered vinegar is recommended for the vinegar.

Honey: Added this for a sweet taste.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Use a plastic cap or wax paper to seal the container. A metal cap will corrode from the vinegar.

Shake once a day.

Let this sit for 4 - 6 weeks. 6 weeks is a good length of time.

Strain it first to drink.