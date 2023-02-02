Home remedies to get you through cold and flu season

What you put into your body can make you feel better. Nutritionist Erica Mouch walks us through foods that are good for you, and some to avoid. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Being sick isn't fun, but what you put into your body might help ease your symptoms and keep you from feeling so miserable.

We asked nutritionist Erica Mouch about what foods/drinks we should stock up on when we're sick, and what to avoid.

1. How important is hydration when you're not feeling well?

Bodies are made of 72% water and ensuring we keep our bodies at this level helps nutrients circulate to support our immune system and energy levels. Think of a plant that isn't getting enough water — it looks droopy and low energy. We are the same way! Water also supports our detoxification pathways, clearing out foreign invaders and draining our lymphatic system — one of the key systems that support our immune system.

2. Not all hydration is equal. So what should we be drinking?

Water will always be the most supportive. Other options are herbal teas, infused waters, and sparkling water.

Depending on your caffeine tolerance, green tea, low-caffeine teas, and decaf coffee/tea are other great options.

3. What types of drinks should we be avoiding?

Juices, smoothies, sodas, etc. can impact blood sugar which can potentially make you feel lower energy after drinking them/your body digests them. They can definitely still be part of what we drink, but for energy and supporting your immune system, I don't recommend they are your primary fluid source.

Fluids with caffeine tend to increase urine production and can have the opposite effect.

4. What should we be eating?

● Lots of fruits and vegetables!

They have high levels of nutrients that support maintaining your immune system and energy levels.

Fruits and veggies help blood sugar regulation which can help maintain energy levels. They also have higher levels of water which also supports hydration.

Eat them every 3-4 hours with a combination of carbohydrates, protein, and plants like beans, rice, avocado, and salsa. Or consider a whole wheat peanut butter sandwich with an apple.

● Carbohydrates like bread, pasta, potatoes, beans, and lentils also give our brain its preferred energy source to help keep optimal energy levels

If you are feeling low energy — if its been more than 3 hours since you last ate, you may need carbohydrates, water, or a meal!

Mouch points to mushrooms, garlic/alliums (onions, chives, leeks), and black pepper/cardamom as foods that support maintaining the immune system.

Mushroom and leek soup with beans

INGREDIENTS:

2 medium leeks

5 cloves of garlic

½ onion

1/2-1 lb fresh mushrooms, roughly chopped

1 can of cannellini beans, drained

2 tbsp of butter

1 lemon, zested and juiced

2 cups veggie or chicken stock

Fresh thyme and parsley

Salt and pepper

DIRECTIONS:

Rinse then slice leeks in half lengthwise, then into 1/4" thick slices. In a 3-quart saucepan, melt the butter until the foam subsides. Sauté leeks for about 5 minutes, stirring. Mix in garlic and onion and sauté until the alliums just start to brown. Add mushrooms and sauté until liquid from mushrooms evaporates and they begin to brown. Season with salt. Add lemon juice, boil 1 minute. Add in the drained beans and stir. Add broth, herbs, additional salt and pepper to taste, and simmer for 15 minutes.