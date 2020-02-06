How to safely sanitize your home or business without chemical sprays and wipes

The Sargent Steam Cleaner can kill germs and bacteria on solid surfaces within seconds. Sponsored by Sargent Steam.

Cleaning and sanitizing are top of mind for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone is thinking about sanitizing and disinfecting and getting rid of this horrible thing that’s inflicted all of us all over the world,” said Julie Verrinder, CEO and inventor of Sargent Steam.

Using just tap water heated to 300 degrees, the Sargent Steam Cleaner can clean and sanitize any solid surface in homes and businesses, including floors, faucets and handles. While it may take some spray cleaners 4-7 minutes to fully disinfect surfaces, steam can kill germs in seconds.

This means that Sargent Steam Cleaner can eliminate the need for chemical cleaners, as well as scrubbing for long periods of time.

“I’m a whole lot better housekeeper than I ever was before this,” Verrinder said. “And I’ve often told people if you take my steam cleaner away, I probably won’t be a very good house cleaner because I don’t use chemicals. I have a good vacuum and a good Sargent Steam Cleaner. And that covers, floor to ceiling, any dirty mess that you can imagine.”

Beyond disinfecting, Sargent Steam can clean a variety of areas, including tile grout, toilets and windows -- but it is not a replacement for a vacuum.

“The versatility for this goes way beyond just disinfecting and sanitizing currently,” Verrinder said.

Verrinder wrote a book on 101 different ways to use a steam cleaner based on her 27 years of experience with the product and consumer feedback. Unique uses include peeling the skin off of a peach, killing fire ants and maintaining the look of stainless steel. The book can be downloaded for free on the Sargent Steam website. The site also provides tutorials and videos.