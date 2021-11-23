These are The Toy Guy's most fun toys for 2021

The holidays are just a few weeks away and The Toy Guy is out with a list of 2021's most fun and challenging holiday toys for kids.
The Toy Guy's Chris Byrne joined New Day NW to demo all the top holiday toys this year.
Featured Toys
DJ Mix and Spin Studio (Hape)
- Ages 12M+
- $39.99
- Preschool
CoCoMelon Deluxe Interactive JJ Doll (Jazwares)
- Ages 2+
- $29.99
- Preschool, super-hot property
Cry Babies Kiss Me Collection (IMC Toys)
- Ages 18M+
- $29.99
- Preschool, young kids, nurturing and interactive play
Paw Patrol Ultimate City Tower (Spin Master)
- Ages 3+
- $159.99
- Preschool, young kids, “big” gift from the hottest TV show for kids
Go Go Bird Butterfly (Zing)
- Ages 8+
- $29.99
- Kids, a new update of last year’s hit toy that’s less expensive and high performing
PLAYMOBIL James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Edition (PLAYMOBIL)
- Ages 10+
- $89.99
- PLAYMOBIL continues its strength in the collectors’ market
Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron (Moose Toys)
- Ages 5+
- $69.99
- Young kids, takes “unboxing” to a new level of “magic” play. And a “big finish” with a smoking cauldron. This is also likely to be the most sought-after toy of the year. (It’s non-toxic.)
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.