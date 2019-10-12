SEATTLE — The holidays are a time people prioritize giving back to their communities, but if you've never volunteered before, finding a place to start can be tricky.

Volunteer Engagement Manager for United Way of King County, Nadia Gandara, shares tips for new volunteers and shows us how to find the right project or organization for you.

Tips for Volunteers

Sign up early because spaces fill up fast (especially if you're thinking of a soup kitchen or shelter)

Be supportive and patient with organizations during this busy season

Volunteer from home by starting a drive, creating kits, or contacting organizations to see how you can help.

Participate in the Martin Luther King Day of Service on Jan. 20, 2020

Become a tax preparation volunteer and assist low-to-moderate income families/individuals through the filing process from Jan 13 - April 18, 2020.

