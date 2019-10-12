SEATTLE — Head Over Heels is a bold new musical from the creators behind Avenue Q, Spring Awakening, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. ArtsWest's artistic director, Matthew Wright, talks about the show, which follows the extraordinary journey of a royal family on a mission to save its kingdom. The entire show features music from the 80s all-female rock band, The Go-Gos.

Mila Jam, a transgender artist who's toured internationally with RENT and appeared on MTV & MTV News, takes on the role of the otherworldly and non-binary Oracle Pythio. Mila treats us to a live in-studio performance of "Vision of Nowness" from the show.

Head Over Heels, Nov 21 - Dec 29, ArtsWest, 4711 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116

