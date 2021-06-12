What is a cleanfluencer? - Hot Topics

It's time for some Hot Topics! Producers Yasmeen Wafai, Suzie Wiley, and Rebecca Perry joined Amity to discuss what's trending.
This Week's Hot Topics:
- We're getting into the holiday spirit with Fran's Advent Calendar. It has 25 days worth of classic confections and exclusive seasonal surprises. Our panel discusses this and other fun advent calendars.
- It's time for those Elf on the Shelf dolls to keep an eye on kids for Santa. These elves can also be a source of added holiday stress for parents. What if it forgets to move? There is also social media pressure to have an elf that does the most interesting and creative things. The parents on our panel had feelings.
- Finally, it's our least favorite part of the holiday season and yet it's a burgeoning new TikTok genre: cleaning. Apparently, a bunch of "cleanfluencers" on TikTok have mesmerizing videos. It certainly feels good to watch other people clean, but will this make you actually want to clean your own home? Our panel discusses.
