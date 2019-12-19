SEATTLE — The holidays are here, and they're not always an inclusive time for non-drinkers.
Founder of National Mocktail Week, Marnie Rae, shares a few mocktail recipes to keep everyone included this season, as well as a few non-alcoholic wine and prosecco options.
Sparkling Emilia
- 1/3 oz. Rhubarb Vanilla Simple Syrup
- 1.5 oz. Grapefruit Juice
- 3 oz. Plain LaCroix
Make sure the LaCroix is nice and cold when you start pouring.
Mix all three ingredients together and serve in a clear coupe or champagne glass.
Garnish with small edible flowers, a vanilla bean, or pomegranate arils.
Rae of Sunshine
- 6 oz Orange Dry Soda
- .5 oz vanilla simple syrup
- Mint leaves
Muddle mint leaves and simple syrup in a shaker tin. Add ice and Orange Dry Soda.
Swirl for 10-15 seconds so drink has a chance to chill and combine flavors.
Strain over ice or into a martini glass with orange zest as garnish.
Winter Sansgria
- 32 oz white cranberry juice
- 12 oz lime juice
- 24 oz ginger ale
- Frozen cranberries
- Rosemary sprigs
In a pitcher, add white cranberry juice, ginger ale, lime juice, rosemary sprigs, and frozen cranberries.
Top this drink with ice and serve in a rocks glass.
Garnish with a rosemary sprig and cranberry.
Segment Producer Heidi Eng. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.