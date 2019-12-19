SEATTLE — The holidays are here, and they're not always an inclusive time for non-drinkers.

Founder of National Mocktail Week, Marnie Rae, shares a few mocktail recipes to keep everyone included this season, as well as a few non-alcoholic wine and prosecco options.

Sparkling Emilia

1/3 oz. Rhubarb Vanilla Simple Syrup

1.5 oz. Grapefruit Juice

3 oz. Plain LaCroix

Make sure the LaCroix is nice and cold when you start pouring.

Mix all three ingredients together and serve in a clear coupe or champagne glass.

Garnish with small edible flowers, a vanilla bean, or pomegranate arils.

Rae of Sunshine

6 oz Orange Dry Soda

.5 oz vanilla simple syrup

Mint leaves

Muddle mint leaves and simple syrup in a shaker tin. Add ice and Orange Dry Soda.

Swirl for 10-15 seconds so drink has a chance to chill and combine flavors.

Strain over ice or into a martini glass with orange zest as garnish.

Winter Sansgria

32 oz white cranberry juice

12 oz lime juice

24 oz ginger ale

Frozen cranberries

Rosemary sprigs

In a pitcher, add white cranberry juice, ginger ale, lime juice, rosemary sprigs, and frozen cranberries.

Top this drink with ice and serve in a rocks glass.

Garnish with a rosemary sprig and cranberry.

