If you're searching for a simple homemade holiday gift, or even a new recipe for your next holiday party, give biscotti a try!

Biscotti is a twice-baked Italian cookie that takes on its dry and crunchy characteristic by cutting the dough while it's still hot from baking in the oven.

Chef Aguero hails from southern Italy, and often teaches cooking in private schools and community colleges. She is also teaching holiday biscotti classes at PCC Markets this season.

The chef joins us today to show how easy biscotti is to make, and how the simplest ingredients can spice up your next batch.

Pistachio Lime Biscotti Recipe:

Ingredients (dough)

½ cup butter

1 cup sugar

3 zest of medium limes

1 tbsp lime juice

¼ tsp lime oil

3 eggs

3 cups unbleached flour

1 tbsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

1 cup pistachio

Ingredients (frosting)

1 cup + 2 tbsp of powdered sugar

Zest of a medium lime

3 tbsp lime juice

3 oz White chocolate melted for drizzling on finished cookies

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a bowl of a heavy duty mixer, combine butter, sugar, zest of 3 limes, add the lime juice and oil, stir to combine then add the eggs one at a time. In a separate small bowl, combine together flour, baking powder and salt. Stir into the butter & egg mixture until almost combined and add the pistachios. Stir just till combined.

Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and gather together. Divide the dough in half into two logs about 15 inches long. Place on a cookie sheet that has been oiled Pat to even up the shapes. Bake until firm to touch, about 25 to 30 minutes and let cool completely.

Preheat oven to 275 degrees. Using serrated knife, cut on the diagonal into slice ½ inch thick. Return the slice cut-side down to pizza screen or baking sheet (note: if you use a baking sheet it will take longer to dry plus you have to turn them). Bake till light golden brown, about 25 minutes. Remove onto a cooling rack. Cool completely.

For the frosting: In a small bowl whisk all the ingredients together till smooth. Spread a thin layer of frosting on each biscotti then drizzle with white chocolate.

