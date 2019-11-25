SEATTLE — Seattle's Last Waltz Tribute is a local All-Star Tribute to The Band's "The Last Waltz." Performed annually at Thanksgiving, the live performance features a full band and horn section with a rotating cast of all local Seattle artists and musicians. Proceeds from the concert support Northwest Harvest.

As a special preview of the highly anticipated event, we were treated to a performance of The Weight by the musicians and special guests Stephanie Anne Johnson (from Season 5 of The Voice) and Seattle singer-songwriter Robbie Christmas.

EVENT INFO Seattle's Last Waltz Tribute, Fri. Nov. 29th at 8 PM at The Neptune Theatre,1303 NE 45th Street, Seattle. [ Get Tickets ]

Seattle's Tribute to the Last Waltz

Seattle's Last Waltz Tribute pays homage to the "The Last Waltz", a legendary concert held on Thanksgiving Day 1976 and made into a legendary concert film by Martin Scorsese. Advertised as the farewell concert of Canadian-American music group, The Band the legendary line up included surprise performances from a dizzying array of rock icons including Bob Dylan, Neil Diamond, and Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Ringo Star, and Ronnie Wood.

Can't attend the show? Support Northwest Harvest by participating in KING 5's Home Team Harvest and help us raise 7 Million meals for local families suffering from food insecurity.

