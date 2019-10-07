SEATTLE — Hip Hop Kids Dance Fitness strives to keep kids healthy and active while building on elements like respect, confidence, and leadership - by dancing to pop and hip-hop music after school.

Seattle Dance Fitness hosts Hip-Hop Kids at multiple schools across the area, suitable for ages 5 to 12. Jessica Gleason of Seattle Dance Fitness shares more about the program and the health benefits of a hip-hop workout for kids.

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.