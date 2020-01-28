SEATTLE — The Pacific Northwest is home to big name ski resorts, from Whistler in Canada to Big Sky in Montana. With Snoqualmie Summit and Stevens right in our backyard, the mountains are packed with adventure-seeking skiiers and snowboarders.

In this interview, Travel photographer and journalist Crai Bower fills us in on lesser known places in the PNW with great skiing amenities and smaller crowds.

Hidden Ski Gems

Whitewater - Nelson B.C. - Crai says Whitewater Ski Resort in Nelson BC is an intermediate/advanced hill with an award winning cafe. 4 hrs from Spokane.

Mission Hill - Wenatchee, WA - Great family hill. Everyone can go to the top of chair 5 and hit different skill level runs. It's got dry snow!

Mount Washington - Vancouver Island

Bridger Bowl - Bozeman, MT

Apex Mountain - Hedley B.C.

White Pass - Yakima, WA

