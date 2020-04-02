SEATTLE — Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, twin sisters, real estate agents and best friends are having the time of their lives as they sell house and star in the HGTV's Unsellable Houses.

The outspoken and talented team run Lamb Real Estate and drive around in their VW vans. The vans not only carry them house to house but are also the site for some pretty sensational carpool karaoke sessions on their YouTube channel!

Unsellable Houses premieres on Tues. Feb. 4th at 9:00 PM.

ABOUT THE SHOW: "Real estate consultants and twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb have a knack for helping desperate homeowners sell their lifeless homes. After visiting nearby comparables, the sisters make the necessary, impactful renovations that convert these unlovable houses into diamonds in the rough," HGTV.

