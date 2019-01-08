SEATTLE — Founded in 1998, The Society of Happy People strives to spread and celebrate happiness by highlighting people, places, and things that bring joy to others. The Society's members can be found throughout the world, and to celebrate August being Happiness Month, they are asking people to help them identify one million "Smile Starters."

Smile starters can be anyone or anything that brings joy to people's lives, like beloved TV star Betty White, or TV Network 'The Hallmark Channel' with their positive programming.

Founder Pamela Johnson shares more about the Society and how you can help recognize the special things in your life.

To recognize someone for a smile starter award, you can submit them to the Society to receive special certificate to award the person that brings you happiness.

