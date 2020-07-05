How quarantine might be affecting your kids

SEATTLE — Kids are facing a lot of changes under the stay-at-home order. Isolation, having no access to school, friends, and Grandparents might be taking a toll. We spoke with Dr. Chris Ladish, Chief of Pediatric Behavioral Health at Mary Bridge Hospital about behavior changes to watch for and ways to help kids at different developmental stages. Click to Download the complete Guide.
The MultiCare Behavioral Health Network is the largest provider of behavioral health services in Washington. The network includes MultiCare Behavioral Health, Navos and Greater Lakes Mental Healthcare.
